Norton Rose Fulbright has guided NIBC Bank NV in connection with the sale of its shipping portfolio to Hamburg Commercial Bank for $992 million. The transaction, announced June 24, is expected to close in June 2024. The Norton Rose team advising on the deal was co-led by London-based corporate partner Alan Bainbridge and ship finance partner Simon Lew. Hamburg, Germany-based Hamburg Commercial Bank was advised by a Watson Farley & Williams team led by partner Maren Brandes.

July 01, 2024, 2:08 PM