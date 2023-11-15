Corporate Deal

Sio Silica Corp., a Canada-based high-purity quartz silica producer, is going public via SPAC merger with Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Sio Silica Inc. will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $758 million. Sio Silica was represented by a DLA Piper team led by partners Daniel Kenney and Steve Alicanti. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. was advised by White & Case. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom represented the financial advisers to Sio Silica, which were BMO Capital Markets and Integral Wealth Securities Limited. The Skadden Arps team included capital markets partner David Goldschmidt.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 15, 2023, 10:34 AM

