Paytient Technologies Inc., a health payment account provider, announced that it has secured $41 million in a Series B funding round led by Mercato Partners Traverse Fund, with participation from Bertelsmann Investments, Lightbank, Left Lane Capital and others. Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based Mercato was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partner Dan Daines. Counsel information for Paytient Technologies, which is based in Columbia, Missouri, was not immediately available.

February 16, 2023, 7:19 AM