Excella announced it has secured a minority investment from Attain Capital to advance its focus on delivering differentiated technology solutions in support of critical client missions. Financial terms were not disclosed. McLean, Virginia-based Attain Capital was advised by Cooley. Excella, which is based in Arlington, Virginia, was represented by Holland & Knight.

May 17, 2024, 5:44 PM

