Corporate Deal

Fiserv was counseled by Sullivan & Cromwell in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.8 billion. Underwriters for the offering included BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services and US Bank, counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team included partners Matthew Bacal, Michael Farber and Byron Rooney.

Banking & Financial Services

March 06, 2023, 7:17 AM