Corporate Deal

New York Community Bancorp, the parent company of Flagstar Bank NA, has agreed to sell approximately $5 billion in mortgage warehouse loans to JPMorgan Chase Bank. The transaction, announced May 14, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. New York Community was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Brian Christiansen, Tim Gaffney, Sven Mickisch, Matt Nemeroff and Patrick Ryan. Counsel information for JPMorgan was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

May 16, 2024, 11:18 AM

