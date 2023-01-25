Corporate Deal

Logistics company Jungheinrich AG has agreed to acquire Storage Solutions Group for $375 million. The transaction, which was announced Jan. 25, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Jungheinrich, which is based in Hamburg, Germany, was advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partners Paul Humphreys and Elizabeth Oberholzer. Counsel information for Westfield, Indiana-based Storage Solutions was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

January 25, 2023, 12:30 PM