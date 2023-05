Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised Liberty Mutual on the sale of its Liberty Seguros personal and small commercial business in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Ecuador to Talanx Group for 1.38 billion euros ($1.47 billion). The Skadden team was led by partners Elena Coyle and Todd Freed. Hanover, Germany-based Talanx Group was advised by Hogan Lovells.

Insurance

May 30, 2023, 12:52 PM

nature of claim: /