Vitol and credit investment platform Riverstone Credit Partners announced a joint venture agreement on Wednesday in a deal guided by Vinson & Elkins and Latham & Watkins. Geneva-based Vitol turned to Vinson & Elkins partners Matt Hortenstine, David Peck, Robert Seber and Todd Way. Riverstone Credit Partners, based in New York, was represented by Latham & Watkins.

June 23, 2023, 10:11 AM

