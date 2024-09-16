Corporate Deal

Sentry Insurance Co. has agreed to acquire the General from American Family Mutual Insurance Co. for $1.1 billion in a deal guided by Foley & Lardner and Sidley Austin. The transaction, announced Sept. 12, is expected to close by the end of this year. Stevens Point, Wisconsin-based Sentry Insurance was advised by a Sidley Austin team that included partner Sean Carney. American Family, which is based in Madison, Wisconsin, was represented by a Foley & Lardner team led by partner Maureen Easton.

September 16, 2024, 8:14 AM