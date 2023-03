Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has counseled Goldman Sachs Group, HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $500 million. The issuance was announced Feb. 22 by Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Jorge Juantorena and Elizabeth Dyer. The notes come due 2053.

March 01, 2023, 8:52 AM