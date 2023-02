Corporate Deal

American Electric Power (AEP) has agreed to sell its 1,365-megawatt (MW) unregulated, contracted renewables portfolio to IRG Acquisition Holdings at an enterprise value of $1.5 billion including debt. The transaction, announced Feb. 22, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. AEP, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, was advised by Hunton Andrews Kurth. IRG Acquisition was represented by a Norton Rose Fulbright team led by partner partner Sameer Ghaznavi.