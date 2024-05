Corporate Deal

MPE Partners, together with its portfolio company, Appearance Technology Group announced the acquisition of BAF Industries, an auto accessories and cleaning products manufacturer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based MPE Partners was advised by a Jones Day team led by partners Lisa Lathrop and Kevin Samuels. Counsel information for BAF Industries, which is based in Tustin, California, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 14, 2024, 10:45 AM

