Corporate Deal

Mainsail Partners announced that it has sold Nexus Systems, an accounts payable and payments automation software provider, to Bottomline Technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Falls Church, Virginia-based Nexus Systems was represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by Boston-based partners Kristen Grannis, John Miller and Ryan McCarthy. Counsel information for Bottomline Technologies, which is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 16, 2022, 9:12 AM