Corporate Deal

Sixth Street Partners and BGH Capital Consortium, via Pegasus Bidco Ltd., have agreed to acquire mobile payment application developer Pushpay Holdings Ltd. for a total enterprise value of $933 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 28, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Sixth Street and BGH Capital are advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Matthew Guercio, Jonathan Kubek and Jason Pearl. Pushpay, which is based in Auckland, New Zealand, is represented by a Harmos Horton Lusk and Shearman & Sterling.

Technology

October 31, 2022, 8:54 AM