Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin represented the City of Jacksonville, Florida, in its negotiations with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars on a $1.4 billion stadium renovation of EverBank Stadium. The Sidley Austin team was led by partners Irwin Raij and Evie Whiting. Counsel information was not immediately available for the Jaguars.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 28, 2024, 1:30 PM