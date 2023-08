Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. has placed a minority investment in Germany-based space and technology company OHB SE. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based KKR was advised by a Hengeler Mueller team that included partners Oda Christiane Goetzke and Christian Schwandtner. Counsel information for OHB SE was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

August 08, 2023, 8:01 AM

