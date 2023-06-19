Corporate Deal

Instant Brands Acquisition Holdings Inc., a consumer lifestyle brand manufacturer known for its Pyrex and Corningware products, and certain of its North American affiliates have voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas and have entered a restructuring support agreement with key stakeholders. In connection with the court-supervised process, Instant Brands has received a commitment of $132 million in new debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders. Downers Grove, Illinois-based Instant Brands was represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Brian Resnick and David Schiff.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 19, 2023, 12:14 PM

