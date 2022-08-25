Corporate Deal

American Trailer World has agreed to sell TexTrail Inc., a trailer parts distributor, to axles and chassis manufacturer DexKo Global Inc. The transaction, announced Aug. 22, is expected to close in the fourth quarter in 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Novi, Michigan-based DexKo Global is advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The team includes partners Cheryl Chan, Jennifer Conway, Hilary Dengel, Leonard Kreynin, David Schnabel and Pritesh Shah. Counsel information for American Trailer, which is based in Addison, Texas, was not immediately available.

