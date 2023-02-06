Corporate Deal

Real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and Trinity Fund Advisors announced the acquisition of the Diplomat Beach Resort hotel from a Brookfield private real estate fund. Financial terms were not disclosed. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott; Akerman; and Greenberg Traurig acted as legal counsel to the purchaser consortium. The Gibson Dunn team included partners Harry Silvera, Kimberly Schlanger and Sean Tierney.

