Pet food maker Freshpet Inc. announced that is has entered into a cooperation agreement with investment firm JANA Partners on Monday. Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet was advised by Sidley Austin partners Jessica Wood and Derek Zaba. Counsel information was not immediately available for New York-based JANA Partners.

August 22, 2023, 2:22 PM

