Vortexa Ltd., a global analytics platform for energy and freight markets, has secured $34 million in a Series C funding round led by investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital with participation from, Communitas Capital, Notion Capital and others. London-based Vortexa was advised by a Taylor Wessing team led by partner Howard Palmer. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

January 10, 2024, 11:14 AM

