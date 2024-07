Corporate Deal

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has guided Barclays in connection with the sale of its German consumer finance business to BAWAG Group AG. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Freshfields Bruckhaus team was led by partners Patrick Cichy, Claire Wills and Andy Robinson. Counsel information for BAWAG Group was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

July 10, 2024, 4:09 PM