Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at $650 million. The issuance was announced June 26 by Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based Select Medical Holdings. The notes come due 2032. The Latham & Watkins team included partners Nathan Ajiashvili, Jason Caron, Alison Haggerty, Enrique Vera and Corey Wright.

Health Care

June 28, 2024, 1:32 PM