Corporate Deal

Humans Inc. d/b/a Flip, a social commerce platform, has agreed to acquire Curated, a marketplace that connects consumers with verified experts for personalized advice on high-value purchases, for $330 million in stock. Los Angeles-based Humans was advised by a Sidley Austin team that included partners Nicholas Frey, Idan Netser and Aaron Rigby. Counsel information for San Francisco-based Curated was not immediately available.

Internet & Social Media

July 15, 2024, 9:50 AM