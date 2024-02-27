Corporate Deal

Barings, Kline Hill Partners and Adams Street Partners, acting as co-lead investors, announced the completion of a single asset continuation fund in support of TRP Capital Partners and industrial gas transportation company GenOx Transportation Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Barings and Kline Hill were advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. Chicago-based Adams Street was represented by Proskauer Rose. TRP Capital and GenOx Transportation were counseled by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team.

February 27, 2024, 12:12 PM

