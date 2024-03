Corporate Deal

Rubicon Technology Partners announced that it has placed a strategic growth investment in Ascend Analytics, an energy software consulting firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boulder, Colorado-based Rubicon Technology was advised by a Cooley team led by partners Amelia Davis and Kester Spindler. Counsel information for Ascend Analytics was not immediately available.

Technology

March 22, 2024, 12:13 PM

nature of claim: /