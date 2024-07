Corporate Deal

Clearlake Capital Group has agreed to invest in Aptean Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Santa Monica, California-based Clearlake was advised by a Sidley Austin team that included partners Mark Castiglia and Mehdi Khodadad. Aptean, which is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Jana Glock, Adam Phillips and Elena Simion.

Technology

July 03, 2024, 2:23 PM