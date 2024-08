Corporate Deal

Reinsurance Group of America and American National Insurance announced a $3.5 billion partnership on Tuesday in a deal guided by Clifford Chance and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The transaction closed on August 26, 2024. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Reinsurance Group was counseled by Clifford Chance. American National Insurance, based in Galveston, Texas, was advised by Skadden Arps partners Todd Freed and Jon Hlafter.

Insurance

August 28, 2024, 11:03 AM