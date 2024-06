Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin represented Tencarva Machinery Company in its acquisition of Tri-State Coating & Machine. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Sidley Austin team was led by partner David D'Urso. Tri-State, which is based in Salt Rock, West Virginia, was advised by Frazier & Oxley.

June 03, 2024, 10:25 AM

