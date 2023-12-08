Corporate Deal

Honeywell International has agreed to acquire Carrier Global Corp.'s security business, Global Access Solutions, for approximately $4.95 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Dec. 8, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2024. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Honeywell was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; Simmons & Simmons; and Womble Bond Dickinson. The Skadden Arps team was led by partners Allison Schneirov and Alexandra McCormack. Carrier Global, which is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was represented by Linklaters and a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partner Laura Turano.

December 08, 2023, 10:08 AM

