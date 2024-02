Corporate Deal

Vespa Capital announced that it has placed an investment in will writing and probate legal services provider Right Legal Group in a deal guided by Squire Patton Boggs and Geldards LLP. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Vespa Capital was advised by a Squire Patton Boggs team led by partner Mark Yeo. Right Legal Group, which is based in Derby, United Kingdom, was represented by a Geldards LLP team.

