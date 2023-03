Corporate Deal

BlackBerry Ltd. (Canada) announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Ltd. for an aggregate amount of up to $900 million. BlackBerry was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Bradley S. King and Nader A. Mousavi. Counsel information for Malikie Innovations was not immediately available.

March 24, 2023, 10:28 AM

