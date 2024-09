Corporate Deal

Hotel Engine, a hotel reservations management platform, has secured $140 million in a Series C funding round led by Permira Growth Opportunities II. London-based Permira Growth was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Sean Kramer, Elena Simion and Devin Heckman. Counsel information for Hotel Engine, which is based in Denver, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

September 18, 2024, 10:59 AM