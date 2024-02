Corporate Deal

Autodesk has agreed to acquire the PIX business, a production management platform used to review content collaboration between creatives and media executives, from entertainment company X2X LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Autodesk was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Craig Waldman. Counsel information from X2X was not immediately available.

