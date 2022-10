Corporate Deal

Private equity firm NORD Holding has agreed to sell compressor manufacturer Bock GmbH to Danfoss A/S. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Oct. 10, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Denmark-based Danfoss is advised by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partners Annika Clauss and Frank Burmeister. Counsel information for NORD Holding, based in Germany, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 12, 2022, 9:53 AM