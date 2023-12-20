Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Transom Capital Group announced that it has acquired flooring products manufacturer and distributor Galleher LLC in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. El Segundo, California-based Transom Capital was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Galleher, which is based in Santa Fe Springs, California, was represented by a Gibson Dunn team including partners Aaron Adams, Andrew Herman and Matthew Schwartz.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 20, 2023, 8:30 AM

