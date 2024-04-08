Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is guiding Pembroke, Bermuda-based Viking Holdings Ltd., an offshore recreational travel services provider, in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Skadden Arps team is led by partners Ryan Dzierniejko, Nathan Giesselman, Gregg Noel and Joseph Yaffe. BofA Securities, HSBC Holdings, J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead underwriters.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 08, 2024, 11:31 AM

