Corporate Deal

Altamira Technologies Corp. announced that it has completed the acquisition of signals intelligence mission company Virginia Systems & Technology Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. McLean, Virginia-based Altamira was advised by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo. Virginia Systems & Technology, which is based in Warrenton, Virginia, was represented by Holland & Knight.

Technology

March 02, 2023, 9:44 AM