Corporate Deal

Littelfuse Inc. has agreed to acquire a 200 millimeter wafer fabrication system located in Dortmund, Germany from Elmos Semiconductor SE for approximately 93 million euros ($101 million). The transaction, announced June 28, is expected to close early in fiscal year 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Littelfuse was advised by a Hengeler Mueller team including partner Maike Holty. Counsel information for Elmos Semiconductor was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 03, 2023, 9:53 AM

