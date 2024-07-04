Corporate Deal

Taxfix Group has agreed to acquire Positron Technologies Ltd. in a deal guided by Osborne Clarke and Taylor Wessing. Financial terms were not disclosed. Berlin-based Taxfix Group was advised by an Osborne Clarke team that includes partners Robin Eyben, Mathias Loertscher and Maximilian Vocke. Positron Technologies, which is based in London, was represented by a Taylor Wessing team including partners Armin Bartsch, Chris Cowley, Andrew Edge, Claire Matthews and James Ross.

Banking & Financial Services

July 04, 2024, 3:01 PM