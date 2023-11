Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has advised BofA Securities and Citigroup in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 46.6 billion Jamaican dollars ($300 million). The issuance was announced Nov. 3 by the government of Jamaica. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partner Adam Brenneman. The notes come due 2030.

Banking & Financial Services

November 07, 2023, 8:37 AM

