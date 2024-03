Corporate Deal

Semiconductor company Astera Labs filed with the SEC on March 19 to raise about $604 million in an initial public offering. The Santa Clara, California-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Goodwin Procter partners John Hutar, Bradley Weber and Julia White. The underwriters, led by J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. and Morgan Stanley, are represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partner Heidi Mayon.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 21, 2024, 11:03 AM

