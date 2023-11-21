Corporate Deal

Debevoise & Plimpton has advised China-based Zhongzhi Enterprise Group in connection with its sale of a controlling stake in Aqseptence Group, a water treatment and liquid/solid separation equipment provider, to Oaktree Capital Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Debevoise & Plimpton team was led by partner Raman Bet-Mansour. Counsel information for Oaktree Capital, which is based in Los Angeles, was not immediately available.

November 21, 2023, 10:56 AM

