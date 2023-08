Corporate Deal

Hengeler Mueller has advised Germany-based 1&1 Mobilfunk GmbH in connection with its long-term exclusive national roaming partnership with Vodafone GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Hengeler Mueller team included partners Daniela Favoccia and Katharina Hesse. Counsel information for Vodafone GmbH was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

August 07, 2023, 8:30 AM

