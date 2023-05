Corporate Deal

MultiPlan Corp. has acquired Benefits Science, a next generation data and advanced analytics company, for $160.0 million. New York-based MultiPlan was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis. The Simpson Thacher team includes partners William Brentani and Kelli Schultz. Benefits Science, which is based in Boston, was represented by Latham & Watkins.

Technology

May 10, 2023, 12:15 PM

nature of claim: /