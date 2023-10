Corporate Deal

White & Case advised Proman AG, a methanol producer, on a green loan ship financing in support of the launch of a sustainable shipping fund in partnership with Stena Bulk AB. The White & Case team included partners Yannick Adler, Arnaud Cagi-Nicolau, Elizabeth Kirk and Vanessa Schürmann.

Energy

October 30, 2023, 12:53 PM

