Corporate Deal

Cerafiltec Germany GmbH, a ceramic flat sheet membrane technology provider, announced that it has secured $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Circularity Capital. Germany-based Cerafiltec was advised by a Hengeler Mueller team that included partners Jens Wenzel and Markus Ernst. Counsel information for Circularity, which is based in Edinburgh, Scotland, was not immediately available.

Business Services

December 15, 2022, 8:57 AM