Corporate Deal

A consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners and KKR have entered into a strategic co-control partnership with Vodafone GmbH for its majority stake in telecommunications tower company Vantage Towers AG and will launch a voluntary public takeover offer to acquire Vantage Towers for an equity value of approximately 16.2 billion euros ($16.7 billion). The transaction, announced Nov. 9, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. New York-based Global Infrastructure is advised by Latham & Watkins. KKR, also based in New York, is represented by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partner Christian Schwandtner. Sullivan & Cromwell is counseling Morgan Stanley, acting as exclusive financial adviser to a consortium of funds led by Global Infrastructure and KKR. The S&C team includes partners Carsten Berrar and Max Birke. Counsel information for Vantage Towers, which is based in Germany, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

November 11, 2022, 11:02 AM