UBS has agreed to acquire Credit Suisse for approximately 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.25 billion), creating a combined business with more that $5 trillion in total invested assets and sustainable value opportunities. The transaction, announced March 19, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partners Craig Brod, David Lopez and Sebastian Sperber. Counsel information for UBS was not immediately available.

March 20, 2023, 8:37 AM

